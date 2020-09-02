Meridian police seek

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Blake Emerson of Meridian.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are looking for a 21-year-old man they say attacked a woman at a Meridian residence Saturday.

Officers were called to home in the 4000 block on N. White Cap Lane for a report of a domestic dispute. When they arrived, a 20-year-old woman told officers that Blake Emerson showed up to her home uninvited, broke her phone and choked her unconscious. He the fled the scene.

Police are asking for the public’s help locating Emerson. Witnesses place him in the area of the 60 th block of East State Street in Meridian, but he may be residing in Nampa.

Emerson is currently on probation for grand theft and delivery of a controlled substance.

He is wanted for misdemeanor domestic battery, malicious injury to property and one count of felony attempted strangulation.



The Meridian Police Department is asking with information about Emerson’s whereabouts to call them at 208-846-7300.

