Meridian, Boise Police release information on Thursday's shooting

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department (MPD) and Boise Police Department (BPD) released updated information on the high-speed chase and shooting that ended in downtown Meridian Thursday afternoon.

Two officers with MPD were involved in the incident where the suspect was shot following an exchange of gun fire. Three officers with the Boise Police were involved in Thursday's shooting.

Meridian and Boise Police did not release the names of the officers, but issued information on the five officers involved.

A 26-year-old patrol officer and 41-year-old patrol sergeant with MPD were involved. The patrol officer has more than five years of police experience, including three with Meridian Police. The patrol sergeant carries 17 years of experience with MPD and 21 years of experience total.

The three Boise Police officers involved in the shooting include a corporal with 23 years of experience, a sergeant with 17 years of experience and an officer with nearly four years of experience. Each of the officers' police experience has all been with BPD.

MPD Chief Tracy Basterrechea and BPD Deputy Chief Tammany Brooks spoke at a joint press conference Thursday.

The incident began after BPD was notified of a shooting involving two Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) officers on the 9800 block on W. Shields Avenue in Boise.

The suspect was injured and fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, according to IDOC.

Police received a report of a carjacking on East Riverside Drive and East Lone Cove Drive in Eagle and began searching the area. The suspect was then found on Eagle Road and a car chase ensued, according to Basterrechea.

Eventually, a police officer was able to perform a PIT maneuver, stopping the suspect from fleeing.

Police and the suspect began exchanging gun fire until the suspect was shot. Police then began performing life saving measures until he was able to be transported to local hospital for treatment. Basterrechea said they are unaware of the suspect's current condition.

Basterrechea concluded that no officers or citizens were injured during the incident.

The incident is under active investigation by Ada County Critical Incident Task Force and is being led by the Garden City Police Department.

MPD said it does not release the names of officers involved in critical incidents until task force investigations are complete.

