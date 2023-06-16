Meridian Police respond to two suspected fentanyl overdoses

The people who overdosed survived with the help of Narcan, police said. In a follow-up, three poeple were arrested on suspicion of drug-related crimes.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Police officers in Meridian responded to two suspected fentanyl overdoses within six hours of each other on Thursday, the Meridian Police Department said. Three people arrested in a follow-up investigation face felony drug charges.

In a news release sent Friday, the department said officers were called to a home on West Lesina Street at about 8:50 a.m. Thursday. Officers responded to a second suspected fentanyl overdose about six hours later at a home on East Ringneck, near Locust Grove and Ustick roads.

In both cases, police said the subjects survived with the help of Narcan, which is the brand name for naloxone hydrochloride, a nasal spray designed to block opioid receptors in a person's nervous system.

In a follow-up to the first overdose on West Lesina, police executed a search warrant at that home. The police department said the search led to the recovery of about one pound of suspected methamphetamine, 17 grams (about six-tenths of an ounce) of suspected fentanyl, 14 grams (about a half-ounce) of suspected cocaine, and a half-pound of marijuana.

Officers arrested three people in connection with the search warrant. All three made their initial court appearances Friday afternoon by videoconference from the Ada County Jail.

Zachary Langan, 29, of Meridian, is charged with drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.

Cameron Hale, 28, of Mountain Home, is charged with drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Kaitlyn Fonce, 22, of Meridian, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one misdemeanor count of frequenting a place where illegal drugs are used, manufactured and/or cultivated.

All three suspects were still in the Ada County Jail as of Friday afternoon.

