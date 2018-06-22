MERIDIAN - Police are trying to find a 42-year-old woman who was acting strangely and approached an 8-year-old boy at a Meridian school on Wednesday.

Police said Krystal Knorpp, 42, of Meridian approached the boy at around 12:45 p.m. while he was playing on the swings at The Ambrose School, located on North Locust Grove Road

Knorpp told the boy that her 8-year-old son was working on a science project that he was working on in her car, and that she thought another boy's help would be better than help from his “crazy old mom."

Police said the woman directed the boy toward the car, but he got scared and stopped short of the parking lot. Knorpp then gave a "coloring activity" to the boy.

A witness told police that Knorpp then went back to the swings and began laughing “maniacally.”

Police said Knorpp suffers from mental health issues, is not currently on her medication and has been known to become delusional. She's driving a 2005 light green Ford Escape with Idaho license plate 1A308WZ.

If you have any information about Knorpp 's location, or if you come into contact with her, you're asked to call Meridian police at 208-888-6678.

