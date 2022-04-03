x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Photos link unidentified man to Meridian robbery, police say

According to police, the robber threatened a clerk and stole about $2,000 worth of merchandise Thursday night.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Dept. is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a vape store Thursday night.

He entered the store, located near the corner of Fairview Avenue and Meridian Road, at about 8:30 p.m. the night of March 3. Meridian Police said he threatened the clerk with a weapon and stole about $2,000 worth of merchandise before running away from the store.

The Meridian Police Dept. describes him as a Black man, but did not mention any specific height or build. He was wearing a cream-colored, hooded Los Angeles Lakers sweatshirt with the drawstrings tightened to obscure his face, a ball cap, sunglasses, ripped jeans, and a pair of Nike shoes.

Police have released store security camera images, shown below.

Credit: Meridian Police Dept.
Credit: Meridian Police Dept.

If you have any information about the robbery, Meridian Police ask you to contact the department at 208-846-7300 or text the word "TIP MERIDIAN," followed by your message, to 888777.

You may also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously in three different ways:

  • Call 208-343-COPS (2677)
  • Leaving a tip on the Crime Stoppers website
  • Using the free P3 Tips app, available in the Apple and Google Play app stores

Watch more crime news:

See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist:

Related Articles

In Other News

'A horrible day for our country:' Nampa man gets prison for attacking officers during U.S. Capitol riot