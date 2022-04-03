Photos link unidentified man to Meridian robbery, police say

According to police, the robber threatened a clerk and stole about $2,000 worth of merchandise Thursday night.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Dept. is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a vape store Thursday night.

He entered the store, located near the corner of Fairview Avenue and Meridian Road, at about 8:30 p.m. the night of March 3. Meridian Police said he threatened the clerk with a weapon and stole about $2,000 worth of merchandise before running away from the store.

The Meridian Police Dept. describes him as a Black man, but did not mention any specific height or build. He was wearing a cream-colored, hooded Los Angeles Lakers sweatshirt with the drawstrings tightened to obscure his face, a ball cap, sunglasses, ripped jeans, and a pair of Nike shoes.

Police have released store security camera images, shown below.

If you have any information about the robbery, Meridian Police ask you to contact the department at 208-846-7300 or text the word "TIP MERIDIAN," followed by your message, to 888777.

You may also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously in three different ways:

Call 208-343-COPS (2677)

Leaving a tip on the Crime Stoppers website

Using the free P3 Tips app, available in the Apple and Google Play app stores

