Meridian Police searching for man siphoning gas from delivery trucks

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen siphoning diesel from RC Willey delivery trucks.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a man observed on a camera siphoning diesel from RC Willey delivery trucks early Tuesday morning.

According to MPD, the man was seen siphoning diesel from trucks parked outside the company warehouse on the 3000 block of Lanark Street.

The man was driving a gold Dodge Ram pickup with a light bar on the roof, large dents along the sides, and multiple storage tanks in the truck bed.

MPD asks if anyone has information to contact them at (208)846-7300. The reference case number is 2205159.

People can also submit information anonymously on 343COPS.com or the P3 app.

