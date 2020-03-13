Meridian Police search for suspect who drove away from traffic stop

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say led a high-speed chase after getting pulled over in Meridian.

According to the department, an officer pulled the man over at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday at Meridian and Overland roads for having non-functioning taillights.

As the officer was speaking to the driver, the man drove away, heading west on I-84, police say. The suspect hit speeds of 115 mph, police say, prompting the officer to call off the chase for safety reasons.

Police say the man was between 20 and 30 with a tattoo on his left cheek. A female passenger was also inside the car, a silver Nissan Altima.