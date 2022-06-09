x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Meridian Police reporting shooting near City Hall

Meridian police will be holding a media briefing to discuss the shooting that took place near Meridian Rd. And Pine Ave.
Credit: KTVB

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police Department (MPD) is reporting an officer involved shooting in downtown Meridian. 

The incident occurred on Meridian Road between Pine Avenue and the railroad tracks, near the City Hall.

There were no officers injured. The suspect has been transported to a local hospital. 

They are asking the public to avoid the area.

Nothing happened inside Meridian City Hall, according to MPD.

KTVB spoke with witnesses who said there was a car chase involving police and a white pickup truck. One witness said that police rammed the vehicle and that they heard what they believed were gunshots.

MPD will be holding a media briefing regarding the incident.

This is an ongoing incident, check back for more information.

Meridian Police reporting incident near City Hall

1 / 7
KTVB

Watch more crime news:

See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist:

More Videos

In Other News

Boise Police: Around 21 Pride flags missing from Harrison Boulevard