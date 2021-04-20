Police find no active threat after report of armed man near Meridian school

Officers are currently investigating the incident.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of a potential suspect with a gun near an elementary school near Franklin and Linder Road, but say no active threat has been found.

Police confirmed there was a gun threat.

A large police presence responded to the area after the report came in. The elementary school was quickly put into lockdown following the reports of the suspect but has since reopened.

Parents were directed to Peregrine Elementary School to pick up their children, according to Meridian Police Dept. Public Information Officer Stephany Galbreaith.

Officers are currently investigating the incident.