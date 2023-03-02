Meridian Police looking for robbery suspect

The robbery happened at a pharmacy off of Fairview Ave.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department are asking the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect who stole prescription medications. The crime happened earlier today, Thursday, March 2 at a pharmacy located on the 1500 block of Fairview Ave at 2:52 p.m.

According to police, the man entered the pharmacy, jumped over the counter, stole several prescription medications and ran away. No one was hurt. Police haven't been able to find him. They describe him as being a white man in his late twenties or early thirties and he was wearing black pants and a red Nike hoodie.

During the robbery, police placed Chief Joseph Elementary School into hall check for safety while they searched the area.

Meridian Police are asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 208-895-3362, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 208-343-COPS or email impact@meridiancity.org.

