MERIDIAN - Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after the bodies of a man and a woman were found in a Meridian home Thursday.

Meridian police responded at around 1 p.m. to a home in the 2200 block of Horse Creek Court after they were contacted by someone who went to the home to check on a friend who had not come home from work.

Police entered the home and found the bodies of a 46-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman in the master bathroom. Both suffered from apparent gunshot wounds, and officials said evidence indicates that the man shot the woman and then shot himself.

Police said the Ada County coroner will release the names and official cause of death.

