Meridian Police: Driver arrested after leading high-speed chase, starting brush fire

Police said Miguel Hernandez led a chase from Meridian to Middleton, where he ultimately crashed into a dirt pile. The crash ignited a brush fire off Highway 44.

BOISE, Idaho — A 39-year-old man is in custody after reportedly leading a high-speed chase through two counties Monday evening, according to the Meridian Police Department.

Police on Tuesday said Miguel Hernandez drove away from officers after he was crossing lanes and hitting curbs while driving a black GMC. After an attempted traffic stop near East Ustick Road and North Lilyturf Avenue in Meridian, Hernandez led police into Middleton where he ultimately crashed into a dirt pile off Highway 44.

During the chase, Hernandez drove toward an officer who was attempting to stop the GMC with spikes, forcing the officer to move away. According to Meridian Police, Hernandez drove as fast as 85 mph on Ten Mile and Highway 16 during the incident. Police said he also side-swiped two vehicles.

The pursuit, which started around 7:30 p.m. Monday in Ada County, ended when Hernandez crashed west of Emmett Road in Canyon County. Meridian Police said the crash off Highway 44 ignited a small brush fire. Middleton Fire was able to put out the fire with no reported injuries.

The officer who attempted to deploy the vehicle spikes also was not injured in the incident. Hernandez was taken into custody and then to an area hospital. His vehicle had multiple open alcohol containers, Tuesday's news release said.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail for a parole violation and an Ada County hold. The 39-year-old will ultimately be moved to the Ada County Jail, where he faces three felonies and three misdemeanors. Hernandez's charges are listed below:

Felony: Assault or battery upon certain personnel, driving under the influence (second offense) and officer - flee or attempt to elude a police officer.

Assault or battery upon certain personnel, driving under the influence (second offense) and officer - flee or attempt to elude a police officer. Misdemeanor: Driving without privileges, accident - leaving the scene or failing to stop and alcoholic beverage - consume or possess open.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office, Canyon County Paramedics, Middleton Police, Star Police and Middleton Fire Department assisted Meridian Police on Monday.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.