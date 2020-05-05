Meridian police ask for help in graffiti case

The graffiti, which was spray-painted on multiple homeowners' fences, depicts marijuana leaves, male genitalia and profanity, officials said.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or persons who spray-painted graffiti on fencing in a neighborhood off Meridian Road.

According to police, the blue and green graffiti was spray-painted on vinyl fencing belonging to multiple homeowners on East Ryegate Drive.

The vandalism occurred sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday. The graffiti depicts marijuana leaves, male genitalia and profanity, officials said.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact police at (208) 846-7300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (208) 343-COPS.

