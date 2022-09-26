Meridian pharmacy robbed for prescription drugs

The robber did not show a gun, but demanded drugs that had been locked in a safe before running from the scene, police said.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are investigating a robbery that occurred early Monday afternoon at a pharmacy along East Fairview Avenue and Locust Grove Road.

An officer at the scene said a man wearing a mask jumped over a counter at the Walgreen's store, went to a safe, and demanded that pharmacy staff open the safe before he took all the drugs in the safe and took off from the store.

Police said the man did not show a gun. At this time, no description of a possible suspect has been provided.

Several viewers contacted KTVB after noticing police activity outside the store. The police investigation remains active, and KTVB continues working to gather more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is confirmed.

Watch more crime news:

See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist: