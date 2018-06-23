MERIDIAN - One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting at a home on the 800 block of West Newport Street in Meridian, off of Meridian Road and Cherry Lane.

Police officers were called to the house at 12:18 p.m. because of a domestic disturbance involving a knife.

While planning their response, the officers spotted a fire in the backyard, where they also found the suspect, who was extremely confrontational with officers, Meridian Police Chief Jeff Lavey said.

The suspect made statements to the effect of "I'm not going back to jail," then pulled a handgun from his waistband, according to a Meridian Police Dept. news release.

One officer fired a taser at the suspect, and another fired his pistol, striking the suspect in the chest. Two other officers witnessed the incident, but did not use force, Lavey said.

The suspect was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released. The Ada County Coroner will conduct an autopsy and release the suspect's identity after notifying his family.

A Critical Incident Task Force investigation continues. The Boise Police Department is leading that investigation. Idaho State Police, the Ada County Sheriff's Office, and Garden City Police are assisting.

