Meridian man sentenced for 2021 deadly shooting in downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Timmothy Morgan of Meridian on Tuesday was sentenced to life in prison, with 25 years fixed before parole eligibility, for the murder of 28-year-old Lamont "Bam" Rogers.

According to Ada County officials, Morgan was charged with second-degree murder and a felony weapons enhancement for shooting and killing Rogers as they walked together in downtown Boise on Sept. 5, 2021.

The 21-year-old was found guilty of second-degree murder in February following a six-day trial.

During the trial, two witnesses said Morgan and Rogers were talking when Morgan pulled out a handgun and began shooting. Rogers was hit eight times, leaving gunshot wounds "all over his body," according to the prosecutor.

Prosecutor Robert Bleazard in February said Morgan ran away before police arrived, changed his clothes and got rid of the 9mm handgun in an attempt to avoid detection. The shooting happened at the intersection of 6th and Grove streets in downtown Boise.

Officers and paramedics tried to save Rogers' life, but he died at the scene on Sept.5, 2021. Detectives found Morgan at his apartment in Boise later that morning.

According to the prosecution, Morgan admitted to detectives in an interview that he had shot Rogers, but claimed he was punched in the head by Rogers just before the shooting.

Bleazard said officers saw no signs of injury to Morgan and neither of the two witnesses saw Rogers throw a punch.

Ada County District Judge Nancy Baskin sentenced Morgan to life in prison on Tuesday, with 25 years fixed before being eligible for parole, according to a news release from Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts.

Bennetts included the following statement in Tuesday's release:

“This defendant’s senseless actions led to the death of a young man, which will forever impact Mr. Rogers’ family and friends. This murder also impacted the community who expects to feel safe when they’re in downtown Boise. I want to thank the Boise Police patrol officers, who responded immediately to the scene as they heard shots fired, the homicide detectives for their thorough investigation, and finally, my trial team, for their hard work on this case, which ultimately ensured justice was served.”

