Man sentenced for punching Meridian Police officer, attacking two others

32-year-old Trevor Dyer was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison on Friday for punching a Meridian Police officer and attacking two other people on Christmas Eve.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — 32-year-old Trevor Dyer could spend up to 30 years in prison for punching a Meridian Police officer and attacking two other people on Christmas Eve in 2022.

Honorable Ada County District Judge Jonathan Medema on Friday sentenced Dyer to up to 30 years in prison, with 21 years fixed before being eligible for parole. On Dec. 24, 2022, Dyer was arrested after reportedly beating two people he knew and punching a responding police officer.

A woman in her 60s and a man who was asleep on the couch were both beaten by Dyer, according to Ada County Prosecuting Attorney Jan Bennetts.

After someone inside a Meridian home reported the incident to dispatch, an officer responded and was "ambushed" by Dyer. The 32-year-old punched the officer repeatedly in the face. All three were taken to a local hospital with injuries on Christmas Eve.

On the night of the incident, police said the woman in her 60s claimed Dyer to be her relative. Police also said the man on the couch, in his 50s, was beaten into unconsciousness.

As KTVB previously reported, Dyer hid in a bathroom at the residence after punching the responding officer. When an additional officer arrived, Dyer tried to fight both of them. One of the officers ultimately put the Meridian man in a neck restraint and he passed out before being arrested.

“I want people to understand when the officers show up at their door, even when you know that you’re likely to go to jail, that it’s going to be worse for you if you fight with the police because that puts everyone at risk of greater harm,” Judge Medema said during Dyer’s sentencing.

Dyer was charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery, one count of felony aggravated battery on a peace officer and an enhancement for causing great bodily injury. Dyer pled guilty in March 2023 to all four charges.

Watch more Local News: