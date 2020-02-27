Meridian man pleads guilty to murdering his wife

Eric Steiner was arrested last March after police say he shot his wife and hid her body in a bathroom.

BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian man pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murder of his wife last year.

Eric James Steiner, 43, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in March of 2019, shortly after police say he shot and killed Christine Steiner, then hid her body in a bathroom.

According to investigators, the Steiner dialed 911 about six hours after pulling the trigger, telling dispatchers he had killed his wife in their home on Chateau Drive in Meridian.

The couple's 4-year-old son was at daycare at the time, and a 17-year-old exchange student who was living with the Steiners was at school.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, prosecutors also charged Steiner with an enhancement for using a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

He pleaded guilty in court Thursday morning to the murder charge, but the weapon enhancement was dropped.

A sentencing hearing is set for June 26. The maximum possible sentence in this case is life without parole.

