DOJ: Meridian man used COVID-19 testing scheme to defraud Ontario business, spent $69K on speedboat and trailer

The indictment alleges the man billed his company to test employees for the coronavirus, but another entity actually did it for a much lower cost.

BOISE, Idaho — A human resources manager at an Ontario business is charged with fraud after he allegedly issued fraudulent invoices for coronavirus testing to his own company.

The man, 48-year-old Douglas Wold of Meridian, was indicted on 14 charges on Sept. 10. Wold worked as a Human Resources Manager at Fry Foods, Inc. in Ontario, according to court documents. Between at least May 2020 through August 2020, Wold allegedly issued fraudulent payroll checks there.

According to the indictment, he had company employees go to their facilities in Weiser for coronavirus testing in May 2020. Wold wrote an invoice to Fry Foods in the name of his own company, Hala Lallo Health for $39,995. He did so while another group did the actual testing for a much lower cost, prosecutors say.

When the money was sent, Wold moved it to bank accounts that he controlled, according to the Department of Justice.

Wold faces one count of money laundering stemming from allegations in the indictment that he transferred $69,116.48 in funds so he could buy a speedboat and a trailer.

Each of the 11 counts of wire fraud and the one charge of mail fraud all carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000. Money laundering carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison and $250,000 fine.

Wold was arraigned on Sept. 14 and his trial is scheduled for Nov. 2 at the federal courthouse before Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye.

The Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation team led the investigation.

