Overnight chase, crash in Boise: officer recovering, Meridian man arrested

Sheriff's deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect near Five Mile and Overland - after he crashed into a patrol car and took off.

BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian man who Boise Police said hit a patrol car while fleeing from officers early Friday is facing several charges, including two felony counts of eluding an officer.

A Boise Police officer involved in the pursuit is recovering from injuries.

The Boise Police Department said shortly after midnight, officers were called to Fairview Ave. and Dawn Drive to check on the driver of a truck pulled over on the side of the road. Officers said they saw a large amount of smoke coming from the truck, and saw a man slumped over in the driver's seat. One officer reported seeing evidence of recent narcotic drug use.

Police said when an officer knocked on the truck window and asked the driver to open the window and turn off the truck, the driver sped away from the area. At times, police said, the driver was headed toward oncoming traffic.

Officers identified the driver as Ernad Aljic, a 38-year-old man who lives in Meridian.

The police department said as officers continued to monitor and attempt to stop him, he crashed into an officer's patrol car and continued driving.

One officer was injured in that crash and taken to the hospital. The Boise Police Dept. said the officer's injuries are not life-threatening, and the officer has been released from the hospital.

Ada County Sheriff's deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop the truck near Overland and Five Mile roads.

Aljic was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer -- a felony charge. One of the counts is related to an outstanding warrant.

Aljic is also suspected of the following misdemeanors: driving under the influence, driving without privileges, drug paraphernalia possession and leaving the scene of an accident.

Watch more crime news: