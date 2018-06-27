BOISE - A Meridian man was arrested on felony charges Wednesday morning after police say he fired a gun in the direction of a group of people.

Cody Wentworth, 25, was booked into the Ada County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting was reported at about 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and North Mitchell Street.

Witnesses told police a man in a vehicle fired multiple shots in the general direction of a group of people. The suspect also drove his vehicle toward one person, causing them to jump out of the way, police said.

The suspect, who police later identified as Wentworth, then drove away. Investigators say they found Wentworth and his vehicle in Meridian. He was taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, and officers were unable to locate any damage from the gunshots.

© 2018 KTVB