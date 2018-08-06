BOISE -- A Meridian man is facing felony charges after investigators say he downloaded child pornography online.

Dana Otto Messenger, 39, was arrested by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Thursday.

Messenger faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of destruction of evidence.

According to the Idaho Attorney General's Office, the suspect was using a peer-to-peer network to download the pornography. He was booked into the Ada County Jail, and is due to appear in court Friday.

The Ada County Prosecutor's Office, Meridian Police Department, Department of Homeland Security and the FBI all assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the exploitation of children is urged to call local police, the ICAC Unit at 208-334-4527, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

