Meridian man arrested on theft, drug possession charges

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police arrested a man on Monday night in connection with theft-related crimes in Meridian, Canyon County and Ceres, Calif. The man was charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor.

On Monday afternoon, officers entered 29-year-old Michael Padilla's residence with the intent to search. During that time, they recovered stolen items and connected them to other thefts that occurred in Eagle and Meridian.

The value of the stolen items found at Padilla's property was valued at approximately $2,300. In total, officers have recovered nearly $27,000 in stolen goods.

Padilla was taken into custody and charged with one count of Grand Theft by Possession of Stolen Property and one count of probation violation, both felonies. Upon arriving at the Ada County Jail, additional charges of felony Introducing Contraband into a Correctional Facility and misdemeanor Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia were also added to the charges.

This is an ongoing investigation. New information will be added as it becomes available.

