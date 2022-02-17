Meridian man arrested after gunshots fired in and around residence

The Meridian Police Department said several houses in the area were struck by bullets, but no one was injured in the incident.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department (MPD) announced it arrested 35-year-old Douglas "Chase" Arfman of Meridian, Thursday morning after receiving reports of gunshots fired near Linder Rd. and McMillan Rd.

MPD said officers were dispatched to the area around 6:30 a.m. after initial information indicated an adult male was shooting a firearm at unknown objects in and around his home.

After arriving on scene, the Meridian Police Department said officers discovered Arfman was in a state of mental health crisis.

MPD said several houses in the area were struck by bullets, but no one was injured in the incident.

Officials said responding officers were able to de-escalate the situation and bring Arfman into custody. MPD officers said they took steps to ensure surrounding schools were kept safe Thursday morning.

Arfman was booked on three felony counts of injury to a child, one felony count of malicious injury to property and one felony count of discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling.

Watch more crime news: