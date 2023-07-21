Five arrested at Meridian apartment after police find coke, marijuana, mushrooms and edibles

Police said THC and "magic mushroom" edibles found in the bust on East Copper Point Drive were packaged like popular cereals and candy.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Six people, including a juvenile, face drug-related charges after police say they found "trafficking quantities" of illegal drugs when they searched a Meridian apartment.

The Meridian Police Department said that as part of an ongoing drug investigation, officers served a search warrant at about 3:30 Thursday afternoon at an apartment on East Copper Point Drive, which is located south of the Eagle and Overland intersection. When the officers arrived at the apartment, they immediately took four people into custody before beginning the search. Police took a fifth person into custody when he arrived during the search.

According to the police department, officers found 909 grams (more than two pounds) of cocaine, 2,759 units of edible psilocybin mushrooms, 6,641 units of THC edibles, 2,473 grams (about 5.4 pounds) of marijuana BHO wax, 70 grams of raw marijuana, and more than 77 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms.

Police said the THC and mushroom edibles were packages as popular candies and cereals, with colorful and brand-consistent packaging. Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea called that a "very strong indicator this industry is targeting our children."

"This is why it is so important for parents to have proactive conversations with their kids early about the importance of staying drug free," he said in a police department news release.

The apartment belonged to 22-year-old Kale Kline, police said. Kline had already been arrested by Nampa Police earlier Thursday as part of the investigation. Kline is suspected of distributing illegal drugs in Nampa, and was booked into the Canyon County Jail on suspicion of trafficking in marijuana, felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use. Kline also will face felony drug trafficking charges in Ada County.

Here are the names and of the other five people, arrested at the apartment in Meridian, and the crimes they're suspected of committing:

Nathan Hashem, 24: Frequenting a place where controlled substances are used, drug possession, drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Brewer, 22: Possession of controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, drug trafficking in cocaine, frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.

Madeleine Hickey, 22: Frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.

Anthony Mitchell, 21: Frequenting a place where controlled substances are used, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia.

Unnamed juvenile, age 17 (released to parents): Frequenting a place where controlled substances are used.

Brewer, Hashem, Hickey and Mitchell were booked into the Ada County Jail.

