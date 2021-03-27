Meridian police searching for Costco wallet thief

Security footage shows the man taking the wallet from inside the woman's purse.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Dept. is searching for a male suspect who allegedly stole a woman's wallet from her purse at the Meridian Costco. The incident occurred at about 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Security footage shows the man taking the wallet from inside the woman's purse. He then left the Costco in what looked like a gray Nissan Pathfinder.

After the suspect had the card, he attempted to use it at a Target in Eagle.

If you or someone you know has information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-846-7300, reference case number 21-1366.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 208-343-COPS.

