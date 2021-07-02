Meridian Police asking for public's help in identifying burglary, theft suspect

The suspect is described as an adult white man who is approximately 5'10"-6'0".

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an alleged burglary suspect. The incident took place just after midnight on June 16.

Police said the unknown suspect broke into a house and stole multiple items from inside. The suspect also stole a vehicle located near North Hickory Way and East Chateau Drive in Meridian.

The suspect is described as an adult white man who is approximately 5'10"-6'0".

If you gave any information regarding the identification of this man, you are asked to contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-846-7300 or propertycrimes@meridiancity.org. Reference case number 21-3969.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 208-343-COPS.

