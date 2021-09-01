Caldwell woman arrested for allegedly touching and taking illicit photos of kids in her care

Meridian Police say the 20-year-old is facing five felony charges of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16 and four felony charges of sexual exploitation.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 20-year-old Caldwell woman now sits in the Ada County Jail and facing numerous sexual assault charges after law enforcement says she had inappropriate contact and took illicit photos of the children in her care.

Meridian Police announced on Friday night that police arrested Karla Ramirez, 20, of Caldwell after detectives began investigating reports of lewd conduct at a Meridian home.

Officials with the Meridian Police Department said investigators found evidence that the suspect, Ramirez, had inappropriately touched and taken sexually explicit photos of the children in her care.

Ramirez was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail Friday afternoon on five counts of felony lewd conduct with a minor under 16 and four counts of felony possession or access to sexually exploitative material of children.

The Department of Homeland Security helped in the investigation, according to Meridian Police. Officials did not elaborate on how Homeland Security helped arrest the 20-year-old Caldwell woman.