CALDWELL - Two men have been charged with impersonating a police officer after Caldwell police said they illegally detained another man at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Kevin Ratigan, 26, and David Manery, 29, are charged with impersonating a police officer and illegal arrest after the incident that happened at around 8:45 p.m.

Officials said members of the Caldwell Police Street Crimes Unit observed an unmarked, decommissioned police car with its rear emergency lights flashing. It appeared to have another vehicle pulled over near the Maverik gas station at Marble Front Road and North Illinois Avenue.

Police said they made contact with Ratigan and Manery, who claimed to be bail enforcement agents. They had detained a 25-year-old man in handcuffs under the suspicion of the man being wanted.

It was later determined that there wasn't a warrant out for the man.

David Manery

Canyon County Sheriff's Office

Police said Ratigan and Manery arrived nearby at the victim's reported address nearby to talk to him about a bond payment that was owed. The victim fled, believing that the two men were law enforcement officers, based on what they were wearing and their tactical gear.

Ratigan and Manery chased the victim down, held him at gunpoint and arrested him, police said. The man was released without injuries or criminal charges.















