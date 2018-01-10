CALDWELL — A Melba man arrested earlier in 2018 after Nampa police investigators say he sexually abused several female family members over the course of several years - and also gave his victims drugs including heroin and methamphetamine - has been sentenced to 30 years to life.

Stephen P. Slater, 40, was sentenced for three counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and distribution of drugs to persons under 18 years of age, Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor said Monday.

Slater was arrested in April after an investigation found he sexually abused several female family members on numerous occasions during a span of several years.

The abuse, ranging from inappropriate touching to oral and vaginal sex, started when the victims were as young as 6 years old and continued until they were in their teens.

Slater also gave drugs to his victims, and other family members who were minors, on multiple occasions.

One victim said Slater gave her milk laced with methamphetamine when she was 17. Another victim said Slater gave her heroin when she was 14 or 15, and that he later helped her use the drug intravenously.

During sentencing, Judge George A. Southworth said:

“The primary goal is protection of the community. This is a case where a message needs to be sent about how serious this conduct is over a long period of time with multiple known and maybe unknown victims, or victims who are known and unable to come forward.”

