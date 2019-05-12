CALDWELL, Idaho — A 20-year-old Melba man is behind bars after police in Caldwell say he pulled a gun during a road rage incident Wednesday afternoon.

The altercation happened at about 5 p.m. near the intersection of South Indiana Avenue and East 41st Street.

According to Caldwell police, Cody White pointed a gun at a vehicle after the driver honked the horn at him.

He did not fire the gun, police said, and no one was injured.

White was booked into the Canyon County Jail on a felony charge of aggravated assault. He is due to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

