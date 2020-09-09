x
Crime

McCall-Donnelly High School vandalized early Tuesday morning

Police are looking for information about several recent acts of vandalism to city property.
The McCall Police Department is looking the people who spray painted graffiti on McCall-Donnelly High School early Tuesday morning.

MCCALL, Idaho — Police in McCall are asking for the public's help to find out who's been damaging city property over the last few weeks.

Security camera pictures from McCall-Donnelly High School were posted on the McCall Police Department's Facebook page.

Police say at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, two people spray-painted profanity on the north side of the school.

McCall police want to hear from you if you have information about the vandalism at the school, or if you know the people in these pictures.

They are also looking for information about other recent acts of vandalism to city property.

If you have information about this crime, call the McCall Police Department at 208-634-7144. 