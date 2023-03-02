The mayor submitted his letter of resignation the day before he was arrested.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The mayor of College Park, Maryland has been arrested and charged for possession and distribution of child pornography Thursday morning, according to Prince George's County Police.

According to the police department, the investigation began on Feb. 17 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified them that a social media account operating in the county possessed and distributed suspected child pornography. The image and videos had been uploaded onto a social media account in January 2023. Investigators were able to determine that the account belonged to 47-year-old Patrick Wojahn, the mayor for the City of College Park.

On Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant at Wojahn's home. They were able to recover multiple cell phones, a storage device, a tablet and a computer. Officers with the Prince George's Police Department, after an additional investigation, obtained criminal charges against Wojahn and he was taken into custody early Thursday.

BREAKING: Mayor of College Park, Maryland arrested on child porn charges.@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/mEeCTbXGgY — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) March 2, 2023

Police said Wojahn is charged with 40 counts of possession of child exploitative material and 16 counts of distribution of child exploitative material. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

The official site for College Park, Maryland stated that the mayor submitted his letter of resignation on Thursday, the same day of the arrest. Here is the full statement:

"Last night, after business hours, Mayor Patrick L. Wojahn submitted his letter of resignation as Mayor of the City of College Park, effective immediately on March 2. Mayor Wojahn has served in this position since 2015 and on Council since 2007. The City of College Park thanks Mayor Wojahn for his many years of dedicated service.

Effective immediately, Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell will serve as presiding officer until a Special Election is held and a new Mayor has been sworn in. Per the City Charter, a Special Election must be held within 65 days. The City’s Board of Election Supervisors will convene to schedule the date of the Special Election. Details about the upcoming Special Election, including candidate packets and voting information, will be posted on the City’s website at www.collegeparkmd.gov. The candidate elected as Mayor in the Special Election will serve until the next Mayor is seated following the Nov. 5, 2023 General Election."

On Thursday afternoon, the City of College Park released an official statement. It reads:

"The City of College Park was made aware this morning of former Mayor Patrick Wojahn’s arrest by Prince George’s County Police and the charges that have been filed. We are shocked and disturbed by the news; what has come to light in this investigation is a total surprise to us. The City knows that this news is distressing and difficult for our community, and we encourage our residents to seek any help they feel necessary to work through this trying time. This is an on-going and active investigation. The City will respect the process of this investigation and will cooperate fully with requests for information. All related media inquiries about the arrest and charges should be directed to the Prince George’s County Police Department."