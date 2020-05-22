Fairfield man pleads guilty to killing 3 young sisters in DUI crash

Six-year-old Aneena Lurak, 5-year-old Kya Lurak, and 3-year-old Drayka Rayshell died after the car they were riding in was rear-ended at a construction light.

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — A Fairfield man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed three little girls who were on their way home from a trip to Hailey last August.

Matthew Richard Park, 46, admitted to aggravated DUI and three counts of felony vehicular manslaughter on Wednesday.

Park told deputies he had been drinking since about noon the day before and was driving home from a bar when he rear-ended a car stopped at a construction light on Highway 20.

Six-year-old Aneena Lurak and 5-year-old Kya Lurak, who had been riding in the backseat of the car he struck, were killed in the crash. The girls' younger sister, 3-year-old Drayka Emyka Rayshell, was rushed to a Boise hospital, where she too died from her injuries.

All three girls were in carseats when the crash happened.

The collision also badly injured the girls' father 26-year-old Somchai Ray Lee Lurak, and his fiancee 26-year-old Emma Weigand.

According to court documents, Park called 911, later telling investigators that he had visited multiple bars and drank more than a dozen beers before the wreck.

He was arrested and has been held in the Blaine County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

Sentencing in the case is set for Aug. 29.

