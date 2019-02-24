HAYDEN, Idaho — A man who inspired a 2014 movie about drug smuggling set in Coeur d'Alene was killed in a shooting outside of a Hayden, Idaho bar on Sunday.

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office detective has confirmed the victim, 45-year-old Michael "Topher" Christopher Clark, was the subject of a movie about a drug-selling duo called "Kid Cannabis."

Kid Cannabis is a 2014 movie that profiles the true story of two Coeur d'Alene residents, Nate Norman and Topher Clark, who smuggled marijuana across the Canadian border and sold millions of dollars worth of drugs before being caught and sentenced to prison. The pair's story was also the subject of several articles, including pieces in the Inlander and Rolling Stone.

Both Clark and Norman had previously been released for the drug-related offenses.

Clark was shot on Feb. 24 at the Tipsy Pine Bar. Deputies received a call about the shooting at about 1:40 a.m., according to Kootenai County Sheriff Detective Dennis Stinebaugh.

Upon arriving on scene at the Tipsy Pine Bar, deputies found Clark lying in the parking lot, Stinebaugh said. Despite attempts to provide aid and taking the man to the hospital, he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Scott M. White of Coeur d'Alene.

Witnesses told deputies that Clark and White were involved in a verbal altercation at the bar before they went to the parking lot, where the shooting happened.

An armed bar patron went into the parking lot and detained White until deputies arrived, Stinebaugh said.

White was arrested on a second-degree murder charged and booked into the Kootenai County Jail.

The charge has since been upgraded to first-degree murder. White is being held on $1 million bail.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing and they could not reveal any additional details about the death investigation.

Flowers have been left outside of the bar as of Sunday afternoon.

