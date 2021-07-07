Man who built working cannon sentenced to 2 years prison

An Eastern Washington man will spend two years in federal prison for building a working red, white and blue cannon in his garage.

The Spokesman Review reports 63-year-old Kent Kimberling of Garfield has been in Spokane County Jail custody since January 2020. In August 2019, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms discovered the unregistered destructive device.

Kimberling pleaded guilty in March to possession of an unregistered destructive device. Investigators went to Kimberling’s home to conduct a welfare check and found the cannon, which was found to be operational.