BOISE, Idaho — One person was stabbed near Main and 22th streets on Saturday.

According to Ada County Dispatch, the stabbing was reported around 5 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Boise Police Department told KTVB that the injuries were minor and the victim initially refused medical treatment by paramedics but did receive treatment later on.

They described the situation as a minor incident.

Police say there are no known suspects at this time.

If you have any information about what happened, you are urged to call Boise Police at 208-377-6790.