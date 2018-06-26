MERIDIAN - The Ada County coroner has identified the man who was shot and killed by a Meridian police officer over the weekend.

Coroner Dotti Owens said in a news release on Tuesday that 48-year-old Robert Lyle Barton of Boise died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Saturday's shooting happened at a home on the 800 block of West Newport Street in Meridian.

Police were called to the home shortly after 12:15 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance involving a knife.

Meridian Police Chief Jeff Lavey said on Saturday that officers spotted a fire in the backyard of the home, where they also found the suspect.

The man was extremely confrontational with officers, and made statements to the effect of "I'm not going back to jail," before pulling a handgun from his waistband, police said.

One officer fired a taser at the suspect, and another fired his pistol, striking the suspect in the chest.

MORE: Meridian officer shoots, kills domestic disturbance suspect

The officer who fired his pistol and the officer who fired his taser are both on administrative leave.

A Critical Incident Task Force investigation continues. The Boise Police Department is leading that investigation. Idaho State Police, the Ada County Sheriff's Office, and Garden City Police are assisting.

© 2018 KTVB