Man shot in the face with a BB gun near a Walmart in Caldwell

Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident between the two people and there was no danger to the public.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Police responded to reports of a shooting near a Walmart in Caldwell on Saturday evening but when officers arrived they found a man with minor injuries from being shot with a BB gun.

The Caldwell Police Department said that the incident happened at about 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Cleveland Boulevard and Ustick Road.

Officials said when officers arrived at the scene they found an adult man with minor injuries to his face after he was shot with a BB gun.

The suspect who shot the man left the scene before police arrived, according to officials.

The identities of the suspect and the victim have not been released.

Police have identified the suspect and further investigation into the incident is pending.

Anyone that may have seen or know anything about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

