Man shot by officers after leading sheriff's deputies and Nez Perce Tribal Police on a late-night pursuit

LEWIS COUNTY, Idaho — A man is in the hospital after he led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed pursuit on early Saturday morning, according to Idaho State Police.

Officials said the incident happened when a Lewis County sheriff's deputy attempted to pull the man over on Highway 12 at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday for "an apparent equipment violation."

The man did pull over for a moment then led police on a chase.

At about 3:38 a.m. the man drove into a residential area of Ferndiand in Idaho County. There, Idaho State Police say shots were fired but officials did not state how many shots were fired or who shot first.

The man was injured and hospitalized but Idaho State Police did not state how serious his injuries are or his current medical status.

Police have not identified the man, as of the publication of this article.

Deputies from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office and an officer with the Nez Perce Tribal Police helped the two Lewis County deputies chase the man.

The incident is now being investigated by Idaho State Police, with FBI agents providing assistance.

