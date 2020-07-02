Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in a Meridian church

Hyoungsuk Kim was found guilty in July, 2019 and was sentenced to 20-years in prison, with five years minimum, on Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — A 52-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman inside a Meridian church in 2018.

Hyoungsuk Kim was sentenced to prison on Friday with a five year minimum for battery with the intent to commit rape.

Kim was arrested in October of 2018 for attempting to rape a woman inside a Meridian church. He was found guilty in July of 2019.

According to the Ada County prosecuting attorney's office, evidence was that showed that he tried to get people to "turn against the victim and further victimize her" after the jury trial.

"The fact that he was trying to get the Korean community to victimize the victim, demonstrates a lack of remorse," said Judge Cheri Copsey. "In listening and reading his letter, he clearly has remorse that he is in trouble but there is no remorse for what he did. Until that happens, there is no indication that he will change his behavior."

Judge Copsey also ordered Kim to pay a $5,000 civil penalty and issued a 20-year no-contact order with the victim.

