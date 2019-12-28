CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects who beat and robbed a man after his car broke down.

Just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, the man was pulled off on the side of Highway 112 waiting for assistance with his car, deputies said.

Two other men in a pickup truck pulled up behind the victim, asking if he needed their help. The victim refused and told deputies he was walking back to his car when one of the men hit him in the back of the head.

The suspects then continued to punch and kick the man when he attempted to defend himself, deputies said. During the assault, one of the suspects ripped the victim's wallet from his pocket and stole all the cash inside. Deputies said the suspects took the cash and ditched the wallet.

The two suspects returned to their pickup and left at a high rate of speed.

Deputies said the victim had minor injuries and declined medical attention.

The victim described the suspects as one man in his 20s and the other man in his 40s. Both were described as a "mountain man" type of appearance with a long beard. The pickup was a midsized, possibly a Ford.

If anyone has information on the incident or the suspects, call the Clallam County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 360-417-2459 and ask to speak with a deputy.

RELATED: Clallam County deputies rescue dog from burning car on I-90

RELATED: Footage shows massive yacht slamming into Clallam County docks and boats