Man pleads guilty to hate crime in stabbing of Black man at Ontario truck stop

Prosecutors says Nolan Levi Strauss pleaded guilty Thursday to a hate crime involving an attempt to kill.
EUGENE, Ore. — A Colorado man accused of stabbing another man in a racist attack at an Ontario, Oregon truck stop has pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime. 

The U.S. Attorney's Office District of Oregon says Nolan Levi Strauss pleaded guilty Thursday to a hate crime involving an attempt to kill.

Court documents say on Dec. 21, 2019, a man was sitting in a booth at an Arby's restaurant in Ontario, Oregon, when Strauss approached the man from behind and stabbed him twice in the neck. 

Documents say he told a worker afterward that he doesn't like Black people. 

Documents say the man was flown to Idaho for emergency surgery.

