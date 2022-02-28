Man found shot to death inside Nampa apartment

The 39-year-old's death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police is searching for suspects after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound early Monday morning.

According to the department, dispatchers received a 911 call at 4:24 a.m. saying that someone had been shot inside an apartment in the 3800 block of Garrity Boulevard.

Officers and paramedics responded to the scene, and found the man dead.

The victim, a 39-year-old from Ontario, Oregon, has not been publicly identified.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, but have not released a motive or the identities of any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who may have been involved is urged to call 208-468-4401 or email npdcrimetips@cityofnampa.us. The investigation is ongoing.

