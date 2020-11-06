Man killed in North Idaho officer-involved shooting

Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children unit were attempting to serve a search warrant when the shooting happened.

WEIPPE, Idaho — A man was shot and killed by police attempting to serve a search warrant Wednesday morning near the North Idaho town of Weippe.

According to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit were involved in the incident.

Members of the unit, which investigates child sexual abuse cases, along with officers from several local law enforcement agencies, served a search warrant at a home around 8:45 a.m.

While securing the scene, officers encountered a man who brandished a handgun, authorities said. The man reportedly pointed the gun at himself and then at police.

Two officers fired their weapons, striking the man, who died at the scene.

The officers were not injured.

The incident is under investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force for that region of the state.

Watch more crime news: