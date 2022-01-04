Man killed in Caldwell in possible road rage shooting

Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Highway 20-26 around 4 p.m. Friday following reports of a shooting and found the man deceased upon arrival.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office announced a 32-year-old man was found killed in a vehicle in the parking lot of a local business in Caldwell Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Highway 20-26 around 4 p.m. Friday following reports of a shooting and found the man deceased upon arrival.

According to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), initial information shows an altercation occurred -- potentially road rage -- between two men who are believed to have not known each other.

A 57-year-old Caldwell man was taken into custody at the scene. The names of the man taken into custody and the man killed in the incident have not been released.

CCSO's investigation is ongoing.

“This was a tragic incident,” Sheriff Kieran Donahue said. “My office will continue working tonight and throughout the weekend to discern all the facts and gather the necessary evidence. At this time, we are confident there is no additional threat to the public.”

