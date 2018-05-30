TWIN FALLS - An Idaho grand jury has indicted a Jerome man in the death of his girlfriend's baby last year.

The Times-News reports 33-year-old Joshua Molina was indicted last week on charges of first-degree murder and four counts of injury to a child.

The 20-month-old Twin Falls girl died at a Boise hospital in October. According to court documents, a doctor had told police that he believed the child's head injuries were caused by non-accidental blunt force trauma.

Amanda Dunlap was arrested shortly after her daughter's death and charged with first-degree murder and multiple counts of injury to a child.

According to court documents, Dunlap had told police that Molina wouldn't let her take her daughter to see a doctor after she had a seizure.

Molina is being jailed without bond.

