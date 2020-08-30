Man in custody following pursuit with Nampa Police, facing two felony charges

49-year-old Jeffrey Elkins was arrested Saturday night after a pursuit with Nampa officers. Police say two individuals were in the vehicle.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit down I-84 towards Downtown Boise on Saturday night.

At around 10:30 p.m., officers began pursuing a gray 2000 Chevy Tahoe in the area of 11th Ave. S and 2nd St. S for suspicion of DUI. The vehicle led officers eastbound on I-84, where it reached its highest speed of 90 mph.

Nearby officers were able to deploy spike strips, but the vehicle continued driving toward Downtown Boise. Responding officers were eventually able to stop the vehicle near Cole Road in Boise.

Two individuals were in the vehicle, but only one was arrested.

The driver was eventually identified as 49-year-old Jeffrey M. Elkins. He was booked in Ada County Jail on eluding officers and possession of controlled substance charges, both felonies.

