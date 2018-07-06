WEISER -- A Weiser man is expected to face charges after police say he attacked a woman with a knife Wednesday afternoon.

The assault happened at about 4 p.m. on the sidewalk near Gateway RV Park in Weiser.

A pair of Idaho State Police detectives were driving by, en route to another investigation, when they spotted 27-year-old Joshua W. Lincoln attacking the victim, police say.

The detectives jumped out of their unmarked car to intervene, halting the attack. Lincoln was taken into custody with the help of Weiser Police officers and Washington County Sheriff's deputies.

The injured woman, an acquaintance of the suspect, was taken to the hospital by ambulance. She was listed in stable condition Thursday morning.

Police say the suspect was combative and acting erratically, prompting a trip to a local medical facility for evaluation. Lincoln remained under medical and police observation Thursday morning, and has not yet been booked into jail, although police say charges are expected in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.



