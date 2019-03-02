WEISER, Idaho — A man is in the hospital after being shot by a Weiser Police officer Saturday night.

The shooting happened at a home in the 400 block of West 4th Street. According to Idaho State Police, Weiser authorities received a 911 call at about 8:30 p.m about a person at that home who was not welcome there.

When the Weiser officer arrived at the house and made contact with the man, the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the officer, police say.

The officer then fired one round, hitting the man.

Police immediately began life-saving measures and called for paramedics. The injured man was taken to Weiser Memorial, then transferred to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise for treatment.

His current condition and name have not been released.

The shooting was captured by the officer's body camera, police say. Idaho State Police is leading the Critical Incident investigation, which is expected to take several weeks.